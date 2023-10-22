The Swiss are electing their parliament. Polls show right-wing populists, Socialists may fare well

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss voters are casting final ballots to choose their next legislature. Polls point to a rebound Sunday for right-wing populist and Socialist parties, while Greens are expected to lose ground compared to the last such election four years ago. The election of the 200-seat National Council and 46-seat Council of States will set the tone for Swiss policy as the rich Alpine country adapts its self-image as a “neutral” country outside the European Union — but nearly surrounded by it. Pollster says issues like climate change, rising healthcare costs and migration are among the voters’ top worries.

