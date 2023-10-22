Skip to Content
News

What to stream this week: ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version),’ Emily Blunt and ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’

By
Published 9:01 PM

By The Associated Press

This week’s new entertainment releases include Taylor Swift’s “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” a glossy look at opioid addiction with the movie “Pain Hustlers” starring Emily Blunt, Chris Evans and Andy Garcia, and the streaming horror flick “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” There’s also Matt Bomer and Jonathan Bailey co-starring in “Fellow Travelers” as two men whose love story stretches across the cultural and political milestones in U.S. history. And there’s a documentary on the duo Milli Vanilli that examines one of music’s biggest lip-syncing scandals and Apple TV+ has a new family friendly animated series from Dreamworks called “CURSES!” in time for Halloween.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content