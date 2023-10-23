At least 15 killed and many injured when 2 trains collide in central Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A cargo train has hit a passenger train outside the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, leaving at least 15 people dead and scores injured. Rescuers joined local residents in extracting passengers from the wreckage of the train cars at Bhairab, in the central district of Kishoreganj. The collision happened at 3:30 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say the bodies of at least 15 people had been recovered and the number of casualties could increase. Train service to other parts of the country has been suspended following the accident. It’s not immediately clear what caused the crash.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.