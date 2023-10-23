Outcome of key local races in Pennsylvania could offer lessons for 2024 election
By BROOKE SCHULTZ
Associated Press/Report for America
Local elections in Democratic strongholds at both ends of Pennsylvania next month could show how voters feel about progressive candidates and issues such as abortion and crime ahead of the 2024 election. Philadelphia will get a new mayor and Allegheny County will see a new executive. Voters there will also decide whether to reelect the district attorney with the backing of another party after his long career as a Democrat. Pennsylvania will be a prime presidential battleground in 2024. Candidates will take lessons about how Democrats see crime into the next election cycle and the strength of progressives in local races.