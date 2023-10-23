Pakistan’s Imran Khan could face the death sentence in trial over revealing state secrets

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Pakistani court has indicted the country’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of revealing official secrets after his 2022 ouster from office. Monday’s development was another dramatic move against Khan, who could now face a possible death sentence and will likely be unable to run in parliamentary elections in January. Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi, a close aide and the deputy leader of Khan’s opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, will go on trial on Friday at a high-security prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi. The charge of revealing state secrets carries a sentence ranging from life in prison to the death penalty. That’s according to Umair Niazi, one of Khan’s defense lawyers.

