George Santos pleads not guilty to new fraud charges in New York

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Rep. George Santos has pleaded not guilty to a revised indictment accusing him of several frauds, including making tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on credit cards belonging to his campaign donors. The New York Republican appeared Friday at a courthouse on Long Island. He had already pleaded not guilty to other charges, first filed in May. Santos is accused of lying to Congress about his wealth, falsely applying for unemployment benefits he didn’t deserve, and scheming to use campaign contributions to pay for personal expenses like designer clothing. Santos denies any wrongdoing.

