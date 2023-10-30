A trial of New Zealand tourism operators in the volcanic eruption that killed 22 people ends

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — A trial of New Zealand tourism operators accused of safety breaches after 22 people died in a 2019 volcanic eruption has ended with the last remaining defendant found guilty on one count. The three-month, judge-only trial against 13 groups already saw six plead guilty and six have charges against them dismissed. The charges were brought by regulators and carried fines as a maximum penalty. White Island, the tip of an undersea volcano also known by its Indigenous Māori name Whakaari, had been a popular tourist destination leading up to the eruption. There were 47 tourists and tour guides on the island when superheated steam erupted, killing some people instantly and leaving others with agonizing burns.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.