Battle for control of Virginia Legislature may hinge on a state senate race with independent streak

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (AP) — A race that could determine control of Virginia’s state legislature will not be a standard battle between a Democrat and a Republican. It also features a credible independent candidate who happens to be a former stripper. And then there’s the write-in campaign of a right-wing restaurateur who specializes in grilled cheese sandwiches. The free-wheeling Senate District 27 race in the Fredericksburg area features Republican Delegate Tara Durant and Democrat Joel Griffin. But the dynamics are upended by the independent bid of Stafford County Supervisor Monica Gary. Republican Matt Strickland is also running as a write-in campaign. The race is a tossup that could determine control of the state Senate.

