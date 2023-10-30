Colombia veers to the right as President Petro’s allies lose by wide margins in regional elections
By MANUEL RUEDA
Associated Press
BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Allies of Colombian President Gustavo Petro have been defeated by wide margins in municipal and provincial elections, in what analysts say is a sign of growing discontent with the country’s first left-wing government. Candidates from the president’s Historical Pact Party failed to win mayorships in any of the nation’s main cities Sunday, and they won governorships in only two small provinces along Colombia’s southern border. Traditional parties on the center and the right won most governorships — seats that went to independents in regional elections four years ago. Analysts say Sunday’s outcome threatens Petro’s efforts to get the congress to make significant changes to the nation’s health system and its labor laws.