Group seeks to clear names of all accused, convicted or executed for witchcraft in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts is working to fully atone for its witch trial legacy nearly 400 years after the first person was executed there for witchcraft. The latest push comes from a group dedicated to clearing the names of all those accused, arrested or indicted for witchcraft in the state. This is whether or not the accusations ended in death. Hundreds of individuals were accused of witchcraft in Massachusetts, home of the infamous Salem witch trials, between 1638 and 1693. Most escaped execution but have yet to have their names formally cleared by lawmakers.

