Antisemitism policies at public city colleges in New York will be reviewed, the governor says

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Antisemitism policies at New York City colleges will be reviewed amid ongoing campus protests over the war between Israel and Hamas. Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced a third-party review of policies at the 25 campuses of the City University of New York, the nation’s largest urban public university system. Hochul said the review will assess how the college system handles antisemitism complaints and will make recommendations on how administrators can better protect Jewish students and faculty. Political tensions over the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict have long run high at CUNY schools, which enroll nearly a quarter of a million students. The City University of New York issued a statement saying it will cooperate with the review.

