Australia says it won’t bid for the 2034 World Cup, Saudi Arabia likely to host

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Football Australia says it won’t bid for the 2034 World Cup, clearing the way for Saudi Arabia to host the marquee men’s tournament. Australia’s chances of hosting the 2034 event appeared unlikely after the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) backed the Saudi bid earlier this month. Indonesia’s football association initially showed interest in a joint bid with Australia but later backed Saudi Arabia. After successfully co-hosting the Women’s World Cup with New Zealand in July and August, Australia will now attempt to secure hosting rights for the 2029 Club World Cup and the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.