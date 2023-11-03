At least 128 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken northwestern Nepal, and officials say at least 128 people are dead and dozens more injured as rescuers search mountain villages. Officials said Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, saying communication was cut off with many villages. Officials say the earthquake that struck late Friday killed at least 92 people in Jajarkot district and 36 people in neighboring Rukum district. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles. Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center says its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.