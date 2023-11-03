At least 69 dead as strong quake rocks northwestern Nepal, and officials say toll expected to rise

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken northwestern Nepal, and officials say at least 69 people are dead and dozens more injured as rescuers search the mountainous villages. Officials said Saturday that the toll was expected to rise, saying communication was cut off with many villages. Officials say the earthquake that struck late Friday killed at least 35 people in Rukum district and 34 in neighboring Jajarkot district. The U.S. Geological Survey says the earthquake had a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 and occurred at a depth of 11 miles. Nepal’s National Earthquake Monitoring & Research Center says its epicenter was at Jajarkot, which is about 250 miles northeast of the Nepalese capital, Kathmandu.

