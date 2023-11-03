Michigan fires Stalions, football staffer at center of sign-stealing investigation, AP source says

Michigan has fired Connor Stalions, the football staffer who is at the center of an NCAA investigation into a impermissible scouting of opponents and sign stealing, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press. The person said Stalions, who was suspended with pay two weeks ago, failed to show up for scheduled hearing and informed the school through his attorney he would not participate any internal or external investigations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not discussing its internal personnel moves publicly.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.