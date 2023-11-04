Blinken tries to build support among wary Arab countries for planning a postwar future for Gaza

AMMAN, Jordan (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to build support for planning a postwar future for Gaza as he meets with wary Arab leaders during his latest urgent mission to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas conflict began. He’s holding talks Saturday in Jordan’s capital with Arab officials who are angry and deeply suspicious of Israel as it intensifies military operations in Gaza. The discussions come a day after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu snubbed Blinken’s blunt warning that Israel risks losing any hope of an eventual peace deal with the Palestinians unless it eases the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.