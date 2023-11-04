Israel’s military and Hezbollah exchange fire along the tense Lebanon-Israel border

RMEISH, Lebanon (AP) — Israeli warplanes have conducted airstrikes along the border with Lebanon as the militant Hezbollah group attacked several Israeli army posts, including one that was struck with two large rockets. Saturday’s escalation came a day after Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said his powerful group is already engaged in unprecedented fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border and threatened a further escalation. He threatened a further escalation as Israel’s war in Gaza with Hamas, Hezbollah’s ally, nears the one-month mark. The Beirut-based Al-Mayadeen TV reported that Hezbollah has fired two Burkan rockets carrying heavy warheads at an Israeli post known in Lebanon as Jal al-Alam.

By ABBY SEWELL and BASSEM MROUE Associated Press

