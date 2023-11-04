McDowell, Gillman lead Montana over Sacramento State 34-7 in matchup between top-ranked FCS teams

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Clifton McDowell threw two touchdown passes, Eli Gillman ran for more than 100 yards and a score and Montana rolled past Sacramento State 34-7 on Saturday night in a matchup between top-ranked FCS teams.

Montana (8-1, 5-1 Big Sky Conference), ranked third in the coaches poll, put up 547 total yards of offense while winning its fifth straight game. The Grizzlies travel to face Portland State next Saturday before hosting a regular-season finale against rival and eighth-ranked Montana State on Nov 18.

McDowell was 11-of-21 passing for 218 yards and he added 83 yards on the ground. Gillman carried 16 times for 113 yards that included an 8-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Keelan White and Aaron Fontes combined for eight catches for 191 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

McDowell and White connected on a 97-yard touchdown pass that stretched the Grizzlies’ lead to 28-7 early in the fourth quarter.

Marcus Fulcher ran for 87 yards and the Hornets only touchdown, a 1-yard scoring run midway through the first quarter. Carson Conklin and Kaiden Bennett were a combined 15-of-39 passing for 119 yards for seventh-ranked Sacramento State (6-3, 3-3), which has lost two of its last three games.

