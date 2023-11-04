Nepal rushes aid and rescue operations after strong quake shakes its northwest, killing at least 157
By BINAJ GURUBACHARYA
Associated Press
KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Survivors of a strong earthquake that shook Nepal’s northwest in the middle of the night have described sudden shaking followed by houses collapsing and burying entire families, as the death toll rose to 157. Most of those killed were crushed by debris when their houses — usually made by stacking rocks and logs — crumbled under the force of the tremblor midnight Friday. While rescuers were scrambling to rush aid, operations are hampered by the fact that many of the mountainous villages could only be reached by foot. Roads are blocked by landslides triggered by the earthquake. Tents, food and medicine are being flown in as thousands became homeless overnight.