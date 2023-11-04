Skip to Content
Riverside County celebrates 15th ‘National Adoption Finalization Day’

Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption
By
Published 4:57 PM

More than one hundred foster children were officially adopted around Riverside County, with 29 of those adoption ceremonies taking place inside the Larson Justice Center at the Riverside Historic Courthouse.

It was alp part of a national effort to encourage courts around the U.S. to finalize adoption paperwork ahead of the holiday season.

Courtrooms stay open one extra Saturday before Thanksgiving in order to help families finish the process.

After the ceremony is complete, volunteers handed out teddy bears and gift baskets to the newly adopted children. Families were also served a free breakfast to mark the special occasion.

Last year, more than 350 kids finalized their adoptions around Riverside County.

"National Adoption Finalization Day' was first created in November of 2000. Since its inception, more than 75,000 foster children have found stable homes.

On any given day in Riverside County, there are about 100 children and teens in foster care that are awaiting adoption. Anyone who is interested in fostering or adoption can call 1-800-665-KIDS (5437) for more information.

Tori King

