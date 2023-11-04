Spanish league slams racist abuse targeting Vinícius Júnior during ‘clasico’ at Barcelona

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish league has denounced racist abuse targeting Vinícius Júnior at last weekend’s “clasico” match between host Barcelona and Real Madrid. Madrid forward Vinícius, who is Black, has been the victim of repeated racist verbal attacks from fans in the past two seasons. On Saturday the league included the incident from the Oct. 28 game in its weekly report to the Spanish soccer federation. The report compiles incidents at stadiums that could “incite violence or have insulting or intolerant contents.”

