Abortion debate has dominated this election year. Here are Tuesday’s races to watch
By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — The most-watched races in Tuesday’s off-year general election have all been dominated by the ongoing debate over abortion rights. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking re-election against Republican Daniel Cameron. There’s a statewide ballot measure in Ohio on whether to amend the state Constitution to protect access to abortion services. And control of both chambers of Virginia’s state legislature is up for grabs. In all of those races, Democrat and Republican candidates have argued over abortion access. It’s a common theme in American politics since the U.S. Supreme Court issued its decision last year overturning Roe vs. Wade.