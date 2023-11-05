COP28 conference looks set for conflict after tense negotiations on climate damage fund
By SIBI ARASU
Associated Press
BENGALURU, India (AP) — Negotiators on a climate-related loss and damages fund have agreed the World Bank will temporarily oversee the international fund to help poor countries hit hard by a warming planet. The U.S. and several developing countries expressed disappointment in the draft agreement reached after the tense negotiations at a climate meeting in Abu Dhabi. The draft will be sent for global leaders to sign at the COP28 climate conference that begins in Dubai in late November. The U.S. State Department said it was pleased an agreement was reached but regretted that it does not make contributions to the fund voluntary.