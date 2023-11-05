Families of Israel hostages fear the world will forget. So they’re traveling to be living reminders

PARIS (AP) — Families of hostages seized during the Oct. 7 Hamas attack fear the world’s focus on them is fading, as is the impetus to free some 240 people held. Many are now traveling outside Israel to countries they hope can help. Paris, Atlanta, London, Chicago, Vienna. Hamas has said it will free non-Israeli hostages, who are from 28 countries and account for about half the total. Although there have been no concrete steps toward even that, the idea raises new fears for families whose loved ones are simply Israeli. After a meeting with the U.S. secretary of state, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ruled out a temporary cease-fire that doesn’t include a return of the hostages.

By LORI HINNANT and LAURIE KELLMAN Associated Press

