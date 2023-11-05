Moldova holds local elections overshadowed by accusations of Russian interference
By STEPHEN McGRATH and AUREL OBREJA
Associated Press
CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans cast ballots in nationwide local elections amid claims by Moldovan authorities that Russia has been conducting “hybrid warfare” to undermine the vote in the European Union candidate country. Moldova is a country of about 2.5 million people situated between Romania and Ukraine. Local elections in Moldova wouldn’t usually garner much international attention. But ongoing accusations of Russian meddling add a geopolitical dimension to the vote. The Central Electoral Commission said that voter turnout stood at 41% nationwide.