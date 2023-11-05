Moldova is voting in local elections as authorities accuse Russia of meddling

CHISINAU, Moldova (AP) — Moldovans are casting ballots in nationwide local elections amid claims by Moldovan authorities that Russia has been conducting “hybrid warfare” to undermine the vote in the European Union candidate country. Moldova is a country of about 2.5 million people situated between Romania and Ukraine. Local elections in Moldova wouldn’t usually garner much international attention. But ongoing accusations of Russian meddling add a geopolitical dimension to the vote. Sunday’s ballot will elect nearly 900 mayors and 11,000 local councilors for a four-year term.

BY STEPHEN McGRATH and AUREL OBREJA Associated Press

