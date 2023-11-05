Trump’s decades of testimony provide some clues about how he’ll fight for his real estate empire
By MICHAEL R. SISAK and ERIC TUCKER
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump has testified in court as a football owner, casino builder and airline buyer. He once bragged in a legal deposition that he saved “millions of lives” by deterring nuclear war as president. Another time, he fretted about the dangers of thrown fruit. Come Monday, he’s poised to reprise his role as a witness, this time as a former Republican president fighting to save the real estate empire that vaulted him to stardom and the White House. He’s set to testify at his New York civil fraud trial, in a case that threatens to cost him control of marquee properties such as Trump Tower. Trump has been conditioned by decades of trials and legal disputes.