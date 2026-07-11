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Local Forecast

Monsoonal moisture fuels muggy conditions through the weekend

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Published 5:09 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — There is no longer an Extreme Heat Warning across the Coachella Valley, but the trade-off is elevated moisture. Still, temperatures hover around seasonal averages.

A high pressure system over the region is continuing to move to the northeast, drawing monsoonal moisture to the valley.

This raises dew points and humidity, which will help keep temperatures lower but make conditions feel less comfortable.

The mountain regions have a chance of monsoonal storms Sunday through Monday, with a small chance of rain immediately reaching the Coachella Valley. However, as the week progresses, the chance of rainfall will increase.

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Matthew Pearce

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