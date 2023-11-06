40 people dead in Kenya and Somalia as heavy rains and flash floods displace thousands

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Aid agencies say heavy rains and flash flooding have killed at least 40 people and displaced tens of thousands in Kenya and Somalia. In Somalia, the government declared an emergency after the extreme weather killed at least 25 people and destroyed homes, roads and bridges. Emergency and rescue workers were trying to reach an estimated 2,400 residents trapped by flood waters in southern Somalia. The heavy rains in Somalia follow four consecutive years of drought. In neighboring Kenya, the Red Cross said the death toll had risen to 15 since the heavy rains began Friday.

By EMMANUEL IGUNZA and OMAR FARUK Associated Press

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.