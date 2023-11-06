A record number of migrants have arrived in Spain’s Canary Islands this year. Most are from Senegal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — A record number of migrants have made the treacherous boat journey on the Atlantic Ocean to Spain’s Canary Islands this year, and most of the 32,000 people are coming from Senegal. The number of migrants arriving on the Spanish islands off the West African coast is the highest since the migration crisis of 2006 in which 31,678 migrants disembarked in the Canaries. Spain’s interior minister flew to the Senegalese capital last week to press the government to do more to stop boats from leaving. An activist says a lack of jobs and a politcal crisis are among the reasons pushing thousands to leave.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.