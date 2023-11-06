After Biden and Blinken push, Netanyahu says Israel open to ‘little pauses’ in Gaza, no cease-fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — After more than a week of public pressure from the U.S. for “humanitarian pauses” in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is allowing that his government might be open to only “little pauses” in its assault on Hamas. The Israeli leader sought to play down differences with President Joe Biden, his country’s most vocal backer on the world stage. Biden used his first conversation with Netanyahu in eight days to repeat in private his public calls for lulls in the fighting to allow civilians to flee Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas and for humanitarian aid to flow to hundreds of thousands in need.

By MATTHEW LEE and ZEKE MILLER Associated Press

