An 11-year-old killed in Cincinnati has been identified and police are seeking the shooter
By SAMANTHA HENDRICKSON
Associated Press/Report For America
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An 11-year-old boy killed in a weekend shooting in Cincinnati has been identified. The Hamilton County Coroner’s office on Monday said Dominic Davis the victim of a homicide. No suspect has been arrested. Police Chief Terri Theetge told reporters Sunday that a shooter in a sedan fired 22 rounds “in quick succession” into a crowd of children just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the city’s West End, slaying Davis and wounding five others. Theetge says it is too early to say whether the shooting was random or targeted.