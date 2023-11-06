Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders endorsing former boss Trump in presidential race

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders is endorsing former President Donald Trump in the Republican presidential race. Sanders said in a statement Monday that she supports Trump, whom she served as White House press secretary. The two are expected to appear together Wednesday at a rally in Florida. Sanders had been one of Trump’s closest aides and fiercest defenders but she had avoided backing him or anyone else in the crowded GOP race. The field includes Sanders’ predecessor, former Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has been an outspoken critic of Trump. Sanders touted Trump’s endorsement in her bid for governor last year.

