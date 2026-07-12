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Local Forecast

Humidity remains elevated as monsoonal moisture funnels through the valley

By
New
Published 5:04 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Temperatures have eased, but humidity remains prominent as monsoonal moisture works its way through Southern California.

The high-pressure system over the Four Corners region continues to work its way northeast. This and a deepening offshore trough is funneling the monsoonal moisture into the desert.

This brings a chance of storms in the mountains as moisture builds. Today looks mostly clear with a slight chance of activity around noon, but Monday and Tuesday show greater chances of storms.

Temperatures are just below seasonal average for today at 107°, with the peak for the current forecast coming on Wednesday. While below seasonal sounds nice, the elevated dew points in the upper 50s to mid-60s are making conditions muggy and less comfortable.

Looking later in the week, moisture does not look to go anywhere. In fact, chances for storms on Thursday and Friday look even higher leading into next weekend.

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Matthew Pearce

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