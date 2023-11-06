Dozens indicted on Georgia racketeering charges related to ‘Stop Cop City’ movement appear in court

ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly five dozen people indicted on racketeering charges related to protests against a planned police and firefighter training facility appeared in court as their supporters rallied outside the courthouse in Atlanta. Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr obtained a sweeping indictment in August, using the state’s anti-racketeering law to target the protesters and characterizing them as ”militant anarchists.” All 61 people indicted were scheduled to be arraigned Monday, that is to have the charges against them formally read in court. Fifty-seven of them appeared, called in small groups before Fulton County Superior Court Judge Kimberly Esmond Adams over a three-hour period. Each waived arraignment.

