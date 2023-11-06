El Segundo’s Little League World Series champs will ride on a float in the Rose Parade

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Little League World Series championship team from El Segundo, California, will be on a float in the 135th Rose Parade on New Year’s Day.

The players were surprised with the announcement Monday during a ceremony at the headquarters of El Segundo-based DirecTV, which will sponsor the float.

The team won California’s record eighth Little League World Series title in August. Teams from Los Angeles County have won five World Series titles.

The Little Leaguers, most of whom started seventh grade this fall, have already been the guests of honor for a parade in their hometown. They were also honored on the field before major league games at Dodger Stadium and Angel Stadium.

The Rose Parade is held annually before college football’s Rose Bowl, which will be a College Football Playoff semifinal this season.

