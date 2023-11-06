Father of July 4th parade shooting suspect pleads guilty to misdemeanors linked to son’s gun license
By CLAIRE SAVAGE
Associated Press/Report for America
WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — The father of a man charged in a deadly Fourth of July parade shooting in suburban Chicago has pleaded guilty to seven misdemeanors in a case that centered on how his son obtained a gun license. Robert Crimo Jr. entered the plea Monday morning as his trial was about to start in Lake County court, in Waukegan, Illinois. He was immediately sentenced by Judge George Strickland to 60 days in jail, starting next week. He had been charged with and pleaded not guilty to seven counts of reckless conduct — one for each person his son, Robert Crimo III, is accused of killing in Highland Park on Independence Day last year.