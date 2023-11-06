Florida dentist convicted of murder in 2014 slaying of his ex-brother-in-law, a law professor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A jury has convicted a Florida dentist of murder and other charges in the 2014 slaying of his former brother-in-law, a prominent professor killed following a bitter custody battle with the dentist’s sister. The jurors signaled Monday in returning a verdict that they believed the prosecutors’ contentions that Charles Adelson paid to have Florida State University professor Dan Markel killed in 2014 outside his Tallahassee home. The Tallahassee Democrat reported Adelson was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and solicitation of first-degree murder. Markel was slain in the aftermath of a court fight Adelson’s sister waged with the law professor over custody of their two children.

