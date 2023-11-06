Japan and UK ministers are to discuss further deepening of security ties on the sidelines of G7

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese and British foreign and defense ministers are to talk about deepening their military cooperation under a new security pact that allows their militaries to enter each other’s turf for joint exercises. Japan and Britain have expanded their cooperation amid concern about China’s growing influence. Japan, whose only treaty ally is the United States, has signed the Reciprocal Access Agreement with Australia and the U.K. so far, making them semi-allies. The talks Tuesday among the four ministers are the first since the RAA took effect in mid-October. They are meeting on the sidelines of the meeting of foreign ministers from the Group of Seven advanced nations Tuesday and Wednesday.

