Man in Hamburg airport hostage drama used a rental car and had no weapons permit

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities say a man who drove onto the tarmac at Hamburg Airport with his 4-year-old daughter and started an 18-hour standoff with police that ended with his arrest was using a rental car and lacked a weapons permit. Operations at the airport returned to normal on Monday after the lengthy closure caused by the hostage situation. The airport operator signaled that it would strengthen security. The 35-year-old Turkish citizen broke through an airport gate on Saturday evening, fired into the air and threw two incendiary devices out of the car, according to witnesses, before parking the vehicle under a plane just outside a terminal building.

