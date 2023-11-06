Police say a shooter fired 22 shots into a Cincinnati crowd, killing a boy and wounding 5 others

CINCINNATI (AP) — Cincinnati officials are expressing outrage at a drive-by shooting that sent more than a score of bullets into a crowd of children. The shooter killed an 11-year-old boy and struck four other children and an adult. Police Chief Terri Theetge told reporters Sunday that an occupant of a sedan fired 22 rounds “in quick succession” into a crowd of children just before 9:30 p.m. Friday on the city’s West End. A 53-year-old woman was hit along with the boy who died, three other boys and a 15-year-old girl. One victim remained hospitalized in stable condition.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.