Starbucks increases US hourly wages and adds other benefits for non-union workers

Starbucks is increasing pay and benefits for most U.S. hourly workers after ending its fiscal year with record sales. But the company said Monday that unionized workers won’t be eligible for some of those perks, a sign of the continuing tension between the Seattle coffee giant and the union trying to organize its U.S. stores. The National Labor Relations Board says least 366 U.S. Starbucks stores have voted to unionize since 2021. But Starbucks and the Workers United union have yet to reach a labor agreement at any of those stores. Starbucks plans to increase wages starting Jan. 1.

