The Polish president will appoint a new prime minister after opposition coalition’s election win
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An aide says Polish President Andrzej Duda will appoint a new prime minister following general elections last month in which the ruling right-wing party lost its parliamentary majority to three allied opposition parties. Duda will make the announcement in an address to the nation Monday night. It will trigger the process of forming a new government. Duda said last month the two candidates are the conservative Premier Mateusz Morawiecki of the Law and Justice party, and former premier and main opposition leader Donald Tusk. Law and Justice is far short of a majority but was the single biggest vote-getter in the election. Tusk represents the aggregated opposition majority but was the target of vicious government attacks during the campaign.