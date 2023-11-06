Trial opens for ex-top Baltimore prosecutor charged with perjury tied to property purchases

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A trial has started for a former top Baltimore prosecutor charged with perjury. During opening statements on Monday for Marilyn Mosby’s trial, a federal prosecutor accused the former Baltimore state’s attorney of lying about the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact on her finances to improperly access funds from a city retirement account. A defense attorney countered that Mosby was legally allowed to withdraw the money and spend it however she wanted. Mosby lost a bid for a third term last year. She gained a national profile in 2015 for prosecuting Baltimore police officers after Freddie Gray, a Black man, died in police custody.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.