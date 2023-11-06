US orders Puerto Rico drug distribution company to pay $12 million in opioid case

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. Justice Department says one of Puerto Rico’s biggest distributors of pharmaceutical drugs has been ordered to pay $12 million after being accused of not reporting hundreds of suspicious orders for controlled substances. Authorities said Monday that Drogueria Betances, LLC is accused of not reporting at least 655 orders for fentanyl and at least 113 orders for oxycodone from 2016 through June 2019. The department said the orders were considered suspicious given their frequency and size, among other things. Drogueria Betances did not immediately return a message for comment.

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.