Walter Clark Legal Group offering to reimburse Thanksgiving ride fares

The Walter Clark Legal Group is offering its Safe Ride Home Program for the Thanksgiving holiday, covering the fare for alcohol-impaired drivers who choose to call a cab or use a rideshare service instead of getting back behind the wheel of their car.

The program runs from 10:00 PM to 3:00 AM on the evenings of Wednesday, November 22, and Thursday, November 23, 2023. To be eligible for reimbursement, participants must register online for a free Reimbursement Coupon at walterclark.com.

Walter Clark Legal Group encourages everyone to register for a free Reimbursement Coupon before the Thanksgiving holiday because it is hard to predict when someone will need an impromptu ride home from a bar, restaurant, or house party. Even when someone drives to a celebration not intending to get intoxicated, symptoms of alcohol impairment can arise after just 1 or 2 drinks.

Walter Clark Legal Group’s Safe Ride Home Program provides people with a free alternative in the hopes of preventing alcohol-related road accidents.

The Southern California personal injury law firm sponsors this public service in the communities it serves - the Coachella Valley, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley and the Morongo Basin, Banning/Beaumont, and El Centro.

Reimbursement coupons are valid for a single one-way ride home from a bar, restaurant, or party to a safe destination (hotel or residence) for a maximum fare of $50. Participants must be 21 years or older and have a valid driver's license.

Complete program details are available at walterclark.com.