Yellen to host Chinese vice premier for talks in San Francisco ahead of start of APEC summit

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is hosting Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng for two days of talks this week. The meeting is set for Thursday and Friday in San Francisco ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit and is the latest in a series of high-level talks between U.S. and Chinese officials aimed at easing tensions between the two economic powers. Yellen is expected to urge He for cooperation on climate change and other global challenges and not to let sharp disagreements about trade and other irritants derail relations. The Treasury announcement on Monday about the talks comes as Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping are expected to meet next week on sidelines of the APEC summit.

