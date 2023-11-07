A man with a rifle is arrested in a park near the US Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man with a rifle has been arrested in a park near the U.S. Capitol. Police say officers confronted the 21-year-old Atlanta man on Tuesday and used a Taser stun gun after he refused to drop the weapon. U.S. Capitol Police say they searched the area where he was arrested as well as his belongings out of an abundance of caution. Authorities say they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat. Roads in the area across from Washington’s Union Station were closed for about two hours. Firearms are prohibited on U.S. Capitol grounds.

