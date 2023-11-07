A North Carolina sheriff says 2 of his deputies and a suspect were serious wounded by gunfire

MAXTON, N.C. (AP) — The sheriff in a North Carolina county says that two deputies and a suspect have been seriously wounded during an exchange of gunfire. Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins confirmed the three had been shot Tuesday in an area outside of Maxton. Wilkins said the suspect and one of the deputies were in critical condition at hospitals, while the other deputy was in serious condition. The sheriff said the shootings happened as deputies tried to serve a warrant on someone accused of violating his pretrial release. Wilkins said one of the deputies also suffered a broken leg when the suspect ran over him as he fled.

