A series of powerful earthquakes shakes eastern Indonesia. No immediate reports of casualties

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A series of powerful and shallow earthquakes have shaken a sparsely populated island chain in eastern Indonesia. There are no immediate reports of damage or casualties. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 6.9 earthquake on Wednesday hit an area 211 miles southwest of Tual, a coastal town in Maluku province, at a depth of 6.2 miles. It was followed by another 7.0 magnitude quake in the same area and two 5.1 magnitude aftershocks. Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysical Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami but warned of possible aftershocks. Villagers in the Tanimbar Islands reported strong tremors for a few minutes but there was no panic. The epicenter of the quakes was in the Banda Sea.

